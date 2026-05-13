‘Escape risk’ Matlala will move from KZN supermax prison for criminal trial in Gauteng, court told

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Vusimuzi Matlala with a member of his defence team during an appearance before the Johannesburg High Court. Matlala and his co-accused face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to multiple alleged shooting incidents between 2022 and 2024.

Attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, described as an escape risk by correctional services officials, will be moved to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre before his criminal trial, the high court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday.

Matlala is being held at eBongweni Correctional Centre, a super-maximum security prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Last month, Matlala initiated a legal challenge to be moved back to Kgosi Mampuru maximum security prison in Pretoria. He argued that being detained in KwaZulu-Natal while facing trial in Gauteng would render the criminal trial unfair because he would have insufficient time to consult his legal team.

Matlala argued that his transfer to KwaZulu-Natal in December 2025 was inconsistent with the constitution in the treatment of remand detainees.

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