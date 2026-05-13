Five things to know about ANC councillors’ frustrations over delayed Sedibeng SIU probe

ANC councillors in the Sedibeng district municipality have expressed their deep disappointment at the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) lack of progress in investigating maladministration and corruption in the municipality.
This comes six months after Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe appealed to the presidency to authorise a probe targeting critical local service units, including electricity, revenue collection and fleet management, among others.
The Emfuleni, Lesedi, and Midvaal local municipalities fall under the Sedibeng district municipality.
Sixteen councillors from the three municipalities said they constantly receive pushback from municipalities when questioning service delivery problems.
The councillors held a press briefing in Emfuleni on Wednesday to discuss the problems at the municipality, and this is what you need to know about the issues:
- Councillors say service delivery failures, not internal ANC politics, are behind their frustrations. They argued that problems such as sewage spillages, illegal dumping, corruption allegations, and poor municipal services have pushed them to publicly raise concerns because communities blame them while little intervention happens from the leadership.
- The councillors said repeated attempts to raise concerns internally have failed. They said complaints were escalated through council structures, meetings, and engagements with municipal and provincial leadership, like MEC Jacob Mamabolo, but they say there is little meaningful response or support.
- Some councillors said they faced disciplinary action after protesting. Councillors who publicly voiced frustrations or participated in actions such as closing municipal gates were taken before ethics committees and accused of misconduct instead of receiving assistance.
- Instability in municipal leadership is worsening governance problems, they said. The suspension of the municipal manager [Motsumi Mathe] in Sedibeng, disputes involving the CFO, budget delays, and political infighting were cited as factors contributing to ongoing instability and poor service delivery in the region.
- Sowetan understands the briefing was not approved by the chief whip and speaker of the Emfuleni municipality or the ANC.
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