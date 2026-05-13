Five things to know about ANC councillors’ frustrations over delayed Sedibeng SIU probe

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A resident struggles to enter his home, where sewage has flooded an entire street in a suburb, near the Vereeniging CBD. Two organisations have called for the Emfuleni local municipality to be dissolved. File Photo

ANC councillors in the Sedibeng district municipality have expressed their deep disappointment at the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) lack of progress in investigating maladministration and corruption in the municipality.

This comes six months after Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe appealed to the presidency to authorise a probe targeting critical local service units, including electricity, revenue collection and fleet management, among others.

The Emfuleni, Lesedi, and Midvaal local municipalities fall under the Sedibeng district municipality.

Sixteen councillors from the three municipalities said they constantly receive pushback from municipalities when questioning service delivery problems.

The councillors held a press briefing in Emfuleni on Wednesday to discuss the problems at the municipality, and this is what you need to know about the issues: