Friend’s heartbreaking voice note was never heard after Cape Town’s fatal storm tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Phathiswa Mkunjulwa was one of the first people who died in the Cape Town strong weather conditions.

On Monday morning, Athini Sishuba called her friend, Phathiswa Mkunjulwa, urging her to be careful on the roads amid severe weather conditions battering the Western Cape.

When the call went unanswered, Sishuba thought little of it and instead left a voice note reminding her friend to stay safe.

It was the second day after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 8 warning for the Cape Winelands District, Drakenstein and the City of Cape Town as heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed the province.

Little did Sishuba know that Mkunjulwa, 40, would never have the chance to hear that message.

Click here to read more.