I want hearing loss to be a thing of the past - Prof Tshifularo

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In a groundbreaking medical procedure, 45 patients with conductive hearing loss have been selected to undergo a global first clinical trials at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, where 3D-designed implants will be used.

The trials are expected to start in June.

The trials will be led by Prof Mashudu Tshifularo, 60, from the University of Pretoria, who has dedicated 25 years of his life to chasing a cure for deafness, an achievement he said has been a lifelong dream.

According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated two-billion young people are living with undiagnosed, mostly noise-induced hearing loss, of which five-million are believed to be in SA.

Tshifularo said he has already received numerous calls from people wanting the procedure; however, he said the trial will only focus on people based in the country.

“I’ve already received calls from people all over the world wanting to undergo the procedure, including patients from countries like Colombia, but for now the clinical trial will focus on patients based in South Africa because follow-up care and monitoring are much easier to manage locally,” said Tshifularo.

He explained that the procedure uses robotic-assisted technology and 3D-designed implants specifically tailored for each patient.

“What I’d like to point out is that it showcases technological integration and advances in medical and surgical techniques. I’ll give an example: look at hip replacements, knee replacements, ankle replacements. We are almost going for shoulder replacements,” he said.

“When I was young, we used to use screws and plates. But now we can give you precision medicine based on advanced technology called 3D technology, where you can make a precision replacement organ for a particular patient.

“And on top of that, this is the first in the world. Nobody has ever done it before.”

Tshifularo said current treatments for conductive hearing loss often fail within a few years because they do not fully restore the natural functioning of hearing.

“They don’t restore the normal physiological functioning of hearing, like you and me talking to each other. Therefore, they don’t last for more than three years,” he said.

He said the robotic-assisted surgery would allow surgeons to operate with greater precision while also reducing surgical risks.

“What robotic technology does is, first of all, it gives you a very clear view. The assistant helping you, like a nurse or student, will also be able to see exactly what you are doing at the same time,” he said.

“You’ll also be able to see blood vessels before you even touch them. That’s why they talk about how the technology can pre-identify danger structures.

“We already know these structures because we’ve trained for many years, but now it makes it extremely clear when you are very close to a dangerous structure.”

The professor said his long-term dream was to make hearing loss a manageable condition across different forms of hearing impairment.

“In my dream, with the years God has left for me, I want hearing loss to become a very treatable and durable condition.

“The international reaction to the innovation has been mixed. There is professional jealousy. Some people are excited and want to see what it is. Some are sceptical, some are doubters, and some are jealous, and they can’t hide it,” he said.

“But eventually, they appreciate that you have created something new that they’ve never seen before.”

Tshifularo also described the innovation as a major milestone not only for SA but for the African continent.

“South Africa is known for being innovative. So I wanted it to be known that this is an African product. Even if I go overseas now, they will always refer to it as something that started in South Africa.”

Sowetan