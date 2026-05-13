IN PICTURES | Police discover R100m drug lab in North West

Police have arrested 11 people and seized drugs and equipment worth R100m at a drug lab on a farm in Brakspruit, Swartruggens, in the North West.
The lab was discovered by officers from the national head office of crime intelligence on Wednesday morning.
Four Mexicans and a female were among the suspects arrested.
READ| Police shut down R350m crystal meth lab, arrest five suspects from ‘North American’ country
More to follow
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