‘It is ridiculous’ — party’s reaction as Ekurhuleni’s Lerutla returns to work

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City Manager Kagiso Lerutla appearing at Boksburg Magistrates Court on charges of fraud and corruption. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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The DA in the Ekurhuleni council said it was “ridiculous” that mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is allowing city manager Kagiso Lerutla to return to work despite the serious charges he is facing.

And the Freedom Front Plus said there should be a report before the council which they hoped would recommend Lerutla’s suspension.

Lerutla was put on special leave following his arrest for corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged that he was arrested for speeding in 2019 and released on R1,000 bail.

But, instead of appearing in court, it is alleged Lerutla sought the help of the suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department’s deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanzi, to organise someone to appear in court on his behalf.

Lerutla and Mkhwanazi appeared in court and were released on bail of R30,000 each.

“Mr Lerutla is expected to resume his duties on 18 May, following the conclusion of his leave period,” said city spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe.

The DA caucus leader in Ekurhuleni Brandon Pretorius told Sowetan that Lerutla’s return to work does not surprise the party.

“The executive mayor in council last week confirmed this is what he was going to do. For us, it is quite ridiculous that [he] is allowing him to be back [at work],” he said.

Pretorius said some city officials, such as Kemi Behari, head of legal services and risk, and head of HR Linda Gxasheka, were suspended for their conduct and not because they were appearing before a court on serious charges.

“[Lerutla] has been before the courts, and he has been granted bail, and the investigation is still ongoing, but we are not being consistent. It seems like the mayor is protecting the city manager,” he said.

Pretorius said the DA has written to the mayor to seek clarity on what is happening.

“Initially we...requested the speaker to bring a motion to the house so we can have a discussion on the suspension of the city manager.”

He said most councillors seemed to agree that Lerutla should be placed on precautionary suspension.

Sowetan reached out to Lerutla to ask about his return to work, but he was in a meeting and asked to be called back but did not specify when.

It is alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi and the impersonator R400,000.

Freedom Front’s Jennifer Glover said the party wrote to the mayor’s office on April 21 informing him that in terms of the Municipality Act, he was not allowed to appoint an acting city manager without the full council agreeing.

“[Lerutla] is preparing for a court case for serious allegations, so [the city] needs to take that into consideration when making these decisions.”

Glover said there should be a report before the council which they hoped would recommend Lerutla’s suspension.

“That is something that we would support,” she said.

Lerutla and Mkhwanazi appeared at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday and are due back in court on June 9.

Lerutla has also been accused of being involved in a 2021 crash that claimed the life of a motorist on the N12.

Sowetan