Joe Sibanyoni court case postponed to Friday for bail hearing

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Taxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni and two others Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza appear at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court for bail application

The formal bail application of controversial taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has been postponed to Friday.

Sibanyoni appeared alongside Mvimbi Masilela and Phillmon Msiza at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday, charged with extortion and two counts of money laundering.

The state alleges they extorted a businessman from Kwaggafontein, over an extended period of time.

Magistrate David Erasmus told the court that he was instructed by the chief magistrate of Mpumalanga, TS Tonjeni, to postpone the matter so that she could preside over the bail application on Friday.

[Happening Today]



There is heightened police presence in and around Kwaggerfontein Magistrates Court, where taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni is expected to appear.



There are at least two roadblocks on the opposite sides of the main road.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/uwvCxfd4mK — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 13, 2026

Former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams SC, representing Sibanyoni, opposed the postponement.

The prosecutor said the state applied for the postponement to afford them the opportunity to gather information that would assist them in opposing bail during the formal bail application.

Erasmus referred to section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which states that a bail application can be postponed for a limited time of seven days, and said Tonjeni “is in her right to assign the matter to herself”.

“It will not be in the interest of justice for this court to proceed with this matter today,” Erasmus said.

The accused will be detained at the Middleburg police station until Friday.