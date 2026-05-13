StatsSA manager arrested for allegedly calling subordinates the K-word

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Nthambeleni Mukwevho, the executive manager of Stats SA in Limpopo has been arrested.

Rebecca*, an employee at the Statistics SA office in Limpopo, spent nine months in a psychiatric institution after allegedly being verbally abused by her boss, Nthambeleni Mukwevho, who heads the provincial office.

She was discharged three months ago but is considering readmitting herself, as the abuse from Mukwevho escalated after he allegedly called his subordinates the K-word.

Rebecca is among several workers from the Sekhukhune district office who accused Mukwevho of intimidation, harassment, and humiliating conduct during meetings he held with them on May 7 last year.

Mukwevho was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of crimen injuria and is set to appear at the Schoornoord magistrate’s court on Monday.

Rebecca said the matter stemmed from an altercation she had with Mukwevho’s niece, a field worker whom she intended to discipline for making prophecies during house visits.

Rebecca said the niece’s actions had got out of hand, but this led to her being isolated and harassed by colleagues who sided with the niece. On May 6 last year Rebecca was granted a protection order against the niece.

“So I was shocked that the next day our team was called into a meeting, and he [Mukwevho] ordered our cellphones to be taken outside, as he didn’t want to be recorded,” Rebecca said. “He swore at us terribly, saying that if he had powers, he would fire us. Towards the end, he started quoting the contents of the protection order I was granted, and I realised he was there for me.”

The 12 people at the meeting took their grievance to the employer, and an internal disciplinary hearing found Mukwevho guilty of harassment, intimidation, and hate speech.

According to the disciplinary outcome seen by the Sowetan, workers testified that Mukwevho referred to employees as “rotten potatoes”, “moles”, “rubbish”, “sick people”, and “useless” during meetings at the Sekhukhune office.

Mukwevho successfully appealed at a second hearing that found him not guilty.

He argued that the Sekhukhune office was experiencing operational dysfunction, which required him to restore discipline and stability.

He also denied using the racial slur as an insult, claiming it was used as a historical reference rather than directed at a specific individual.

Rebecca said. “It is a criminal offence to be called a k*****. I have panic attacks, and last week I was consulting with my psychologist, and I need him to admit me back to Vista Psychiatric Hospital. I can’t perform my duties properly because he didn’t even stop at the meeting. A week later, he came back and took some powers away from me, the district manager and my admin manager. We couldn’t do anything without reporting to him first.”

Another employee, Michael*, said: “This has caused great discomfort and division because it has now even stretched into tribalism. In that meeting, he degraded us, saying, ‘You are not superior Pedis.’ As a leader, such statements should not be uttered. No one is coping well.”

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said: “Investigations are currently under way, and the docket will be taken to court for a decision.”

StatsSA national spokesperson Felicia Sithole said the body was not aware of the issue.

“Stats SA has, at this stage, not received any report from SAPS on any pending investigation. In any event, Stats SA will not interfere in any SAPS investigation should we be advised of one,” said Sithole.

Sowetan reached out to Mukwevho a day before his arrest, but he chose not to comment, saying he was not aware of the case against him.

* Not their real names