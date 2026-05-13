The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Hill-Lewis says DA won’t bow to pressure to save Ramaphosa

DA's newly elected leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi/File photo (Thapelo Morebudi)

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has insisted that his party cannot be expected to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa from the Phala Phala controversy.

He said the party would not bow to external pressure, even if their refusal meant the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU), in which the DA is the ANC’s biggest partner.

The newly elected leader said accountability, at a parliamentary and constitutional level, was non-negotiable.

“That is much more important to me than political convenience; it is much more important than the survival of this government or this president. It’s about establishing the values that are going to make our country successful or not for our children’s generation.”

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Safa four ask high court to ‘park‘ their suspensions

The revaluation of Safa House in Nasrec helped the South African Football Association post a small profit for 2022-23, but the overall shortfall is huge. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Four members of the Safa national executive committee (NEC) are heading to court on Friday in a bid to set aside their suspension or force the association to agree to an arbitration process.

Gladwyn White, Orapeleng Setlhare, Monde Montshiwa and Emma Hendricks filed an affidavit in the Mahikeng high court imploring it to interdict Safa from suspending them so they can participate in NEC meetings and next week’s scheduled constitutional congress.

Vernon Seymour, legal representative for the four, confirmed the matter would be heard in the North West as they couldn’t find a court date in Gauteng. “We’ve not been able to get Safa to agree to arbitration because they claim it is premature,” he said.

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MALAIKA MAHLATSI | In a normal country, Ramaphosa would have resigned

A panicked ANC is scrambling to find ways to delay or blunt looming impeachment processes against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal — while the DA says it will not automatically shield him to protect the government of national unity (GNU). Picture: Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden) (Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

“… I therefore respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign …”

These were the words uttered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening in his address to the nation in response to the recent ruling by the Constitutional Court.

A week ago, the highest court in the land ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally and unlawfully when it blocked a Section 89 inquiry into Ramaphosa’s conduct regarding the 2020 Phala Phala farm theft.

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