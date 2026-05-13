US to restrict visas for 13 tied to Indian fentanyl firm

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KS International Traders generated revenue through trafficking in fentanyl, which US President Donald Trump has designated a 'weapon of mass destruction'. File picture:

The US has said it is imposing visa restrictions on 13 people linked to Indian online pharmacy KS International Traders for selling counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl.

The 13 people are close associates of KS International Traders, which operates out of India, and its owner, the US state department said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based company’s website, as listed in US government records, could not be accessed. No names or contacts of its senior executives were available.

India’s foreign and health ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

KS International Traders generated revenue through trafficking in fentanyl, which US President Donald Trump has designated as a “weapon of mass destruction”, the state department said.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid used for pain relief, but it is tightly restricted in the US because of its high potency and its role in a surge in overdose deaths linked to illicit use.

“Illicit fentanyl is killing too many Americans. Those complicit in poisoning Americans will be denied entry to the US,” state department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in a statement.

This is not the first time that the US government has punished KS International Traders. The online pharmacy, along with two Indian nationals, was sanctioned last year for supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills.

The company sold hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing illicit fentanyl to people in the US, harming families and communities nationwide, the state department said on Tuesday.

Last year, the US announced a new visa restriction policy aimed at stopping the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the country.

Reuters