WATCH | Pupil dies by suicide after ‘repeated mocking by her teacher’ for being a teen mom

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From left to right: Buyiswa Ndlovu, mother of Precious "Cucu" Ndlovu, in the middle who committed suicide last week, and her aunt, Pretty Makhubo.

A Gauteng pupil has died of suicide after complaining about being a target of bullying and humiliation, allegedly by her teacher, after she was a teen mother.

Precious “Cucu” Ndlovu allegedly told her mother that the teacher blamed her for everything wrong in class, would pull her hair and ask if she thought the classroom was a maternity ward and also accused her of sleeping in class because she had become a mother at a young age.

It is believed that Precious, 17, could not take it anymore. She took her life last Wednesday.

Speaking to Sowetan, the teenager’s mother, Buyiswa Ndlovu, said her daughter had spent her final hours listening to sad music and crying before opening up to her about the alleged bullying by the teacher at Phandimfundo Secondary School.

The Etwatwa teenager died shortly after Ndlovu dropped her off at her grandmother’s home, leaving behind a seven-month-old daughter and her grieving family searching for answers.

Recalling those last moments with her daughter, Ndlovu said: “During our drive, she said, ‘Mama, you failed me.’”

“When I asked her how, she said I forced her to go to school, the same school where she is bullied by the class teacher.”

Ndlovu said it was the first time her daughter had spoken about her alleged ordeal.

Outside Phandimfundo Secondary School in Etwatwa on 12 May 2026. (Michelle Banda)

Ndlovu said after her daughter relayed her experiences, she believed she was simply reluctant to attend school.

Despite that, Ndlovu said she had planned to raise her daughter’s concerns with the school.

However, shortly after dropping her off, she said that she received a frantic call from the teen’s aunt, Pretty Makhubo.

Makhubo told Ndlovu that Precious had run into the yard complaining that she felt hot before collapsing and foaming at the mouth.

“Seeing the foam, it was clear she had poison in her system. We tried giving her milk, but she was unresponsive,” Makhubo said.

Precious was rushed to a nearby clinic but was declared dead on arrival.

A learner from Phandimfundo Secondary school Precious “Cucu” Ndlovu (17) committed suicide last week after alleged bullying by her class teacher.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/LGbehgPtrs — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) May 12, 2026

The devastated family said they were struggling to understand why Precious suffered in silence.

“I constantly ask myself why she never said anything because we would talk about everything,” said Makhubo.

“The signs were not clear; she just did not want to go to school. We wanted her to have a better future beyond teenage pregnancy.”

Makhubo claimed pupils later told the family the teacher allegedly singled Precious out in class and mocked her for being a young mother.

“About seven learners told us she constantly used Precious as an example and said she [the teacher] prioritised school children, not mothers,” she claimed.

Following news of the teenager’s death, pupils staged a protest outside the school last Friday, demanding the teacher’s removal.

Some of the pupils who spoke to Sowetan said everything started last year when Precious was still pregnant.

“The teacher used to harass her; at some point she manhandled her. She made fun of her because she is a young mother all the time, even in class.

“She was not the only one she bullied. We were all scared to talk.”

Another said that one day Precious was absent because her child was ill.

“When her cousin who is in the same class told the teacher, she said she must not tell her information she had not asked for,” the pupil said.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education, Onwabile Lubhelwana, said they are aware of the pupil’s death and also heard allegations that she took her life due to bullying by a teacher.

He said they are investigating the allegations and that police are also investigating an inquest case.

Precious’s death comes amid growing concerns around bullying and teen suicide in SA. According to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), suicide accounts for 9% of teenage deaths in the country and is the second leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24.

Weeks ago, a grade 12 pupil from Tshwane allegedly took his own life after bullying claims involving a teacher, while a nine-year-old from the Eastern Cape also died by suicide linked to bullying allegations.

According to Sadag’s Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, bullying can have devastating consequences, especially when combined with depression, trauma, isolation, and academic pressure.

“Some children feel suicide is the only escape. Teenagers need a safe space and to be listened to. But early detection of suicidal thoughts goes a long way,” she said.

She urged parents and teachers to watch for warning signs, including withdrawal, mood changes, declining school performance, self-harm, and refusal to attend school.

Sadag offers free 24-hour support through its helpline on 0800 567 567 and WhatsApp support on 087 163 2030.

Sowetan