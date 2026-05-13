WATCH | Top cop Masemola in court with suspected organised crime kingpin ‘Cat’ Matlala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Sehlahle Masemola appeared in court alongside Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and other senior police officers on charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a Medicare24 contract. The accused sat in two rows.

Story audio is generated using AI

The Medicare24 tender corruption case involving suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and suspected organised crime kingpin Vusimuzi Cat Matlala has been referred for further investigation.

The two men appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday alongside co-accused James Murray (service provider), Capt Brian Neville, Brig Rachel Matjeng, Brig Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema, Brig Patrick Nethengwe, Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (Procurement Officer), Maj-Gen Busisiwe Precious Temba, Brig Kirsty Jonker, Brig Petunia Reabetsoe Lenono, Brig Onica Ofentse Tlhoale, Col Nonjabulo Nomfundo Mngadi, Col Anton Paulsen and Col Natsenge Johannes Monyai.

Suspended national police commissioner, General Masemola appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court today to face four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). ​The charges stem from the allegedly irregular awarding of a R228 m contract to Medicare 24. pic.twitter.com/At32nr1Axq — Emanuel Majola (@majola_emanuel) May 13, 2026

The case relates to the allegedly irregular awarding of a contract to Medicare24, a company owned by Matlala.

The trial will return to court on June 26.

The prosecution said investigators need more time for financial analysis and to gather information before disclosure of the docket to the accused.

Fresh information had come to light, said Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the NPA’s Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) unit.

“New information has emerged from consultations [with Matlala], compelling further investigation by the State.”

He confirmed that Matlala would be moved back to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria from a prison in KwaZulu-Natal, as per the successful court action his lawyers filed.

TimesLIVE