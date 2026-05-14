Aubrey Ledwaba confirmed as Gauteng’s top judge

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Aubrey Phago Ledwaba is the new judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Aubrey Phago Ledwaba as judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court.

Ledwaba has been acting in the position since last year and has served as deputy president of the country’s largest division since 2013. The appointment is with effect from May 15.

He was the sole candidate for the role and was recommended to the president by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). At his interview by the JSC last month, he denied unsubstantiated allegations of impropriety in his handling of a bail appeal application involving alleged underworld boss Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Ledwaba started as a prosecutor before working extensively in private practice as an attorney. He was appointed as a judge in Pretoria when he was 43.

The legal website Judges Matter reports Ledwaba has served on many bodies within the judiciary, including as a member of the Judicial Case Flow Management Committee, the Interpreter’s Capacitation Committee and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Advisory Committee of the SA Law Reform Commission. He also has long service as a member of the Magistrates Commission, initially as an ordinary member nominated by the legal profession (2003-2005) and later as chairperson (since 2019).

The presidency said Ramaphosa has also appointed judges to other divisions across South Africa to ensure courts have the necessary capacity to administer justice. They are:

Bashier Vally, Thandi Victoria Norman and Leonie Windell as judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The appointments to the Western Cape division are Rodges Deon Barendse, Diane Margaret Davis, Ncumisa Thoko Mayosi, Pinda Njokweni and Phillipa Susan Van Zyl.

Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza will become a judge of the Eastern Cape division in Mthatha. Sally Ann Collett and Prof Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya will join the bench in Makhanda.

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