Bolstering urban renewal: Standard Bank backs 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

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Thousands of walkers will take to Jozi’s streets on July 26 in a shared commitment to reclaim, reconnect with and reimagine the heart of the city in the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk.

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has partnered with Primedia Broadcasting to host the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk on July 26.

The bank is the founding corporate partner of Jozi My Jozi, a non-profit focused on revitalising Johannesburg’s inner city, and a key partner of the 702 Walk the Talk initiative.

Designed to highlight Johannesburg’s ongoing positive transformation, the event will see thousands of participants gather to walk the historic streets of the central business district (CBD).

“Standard Bank remains committed to supporting and investing in initiatives that help drive a positive impact for communities throughout South Africa,” says Yolisa Koza, head of Brand Experience at the Standard Bank Group.

Koza explains that the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk initiative aligns with the bank’s ongoing work in Johannesburg’s inner city, where it leverages its resources to drive sustainable urban renewal.

This includes the funding, development and launch of the Field of Dreams, a fully fledged sports facility located near the M1 Selby offramp, inspired by legendary cricketer Dr Ali Bacher and developed in partnership with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute.

Safety and security remain a concern for citizens and those who commute into the city. The bank is a founding and active member of the Forum of Integrated Risk Mitigation, formed to work on security across Joburg’s CBD.

It has also seconded resources to the Jozi My Jozi safety and security cluster and has invested in the installation of solar lighting and power back-up systems to traffic lights in the CBD.

[Standard Bank’s support of the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk] is motivated by the spirit of community and [a commitment to] investing in the future of the City of Gold — Yolisa Koza, head of Brand Experience at the Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank strongly believes that private-public partnerships play a significant role in stimulating economic growth and job creation in communities such as those in Johannesburg’s inner city.

The bank’s recent partnership with the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG), which has made important artworks by early European classical masters and seminal African artists more accessible, is testament to that commitment.

Following a two-year tour of Europe, 145 works from the JAG collection are now on display in the landmark Homecoming exhibition at the Standard Bank Art Gallery.

The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk will start and finish at Ellis Park, and participants will have the opportunity to walk past iconic buildings in the precinct. This includes Standard Bank’s headquarters on Simmonds Street, where the Standard Bank Art Gallery is located.

“We believe that unity will help revive our beloved Jozi. This partnership with Primedia is not just a commercial exchange, but one that is motivated by the spirit of community and [a commitment to] investing in the future of the City of Gold,” says Koza.

“It is important for stakeholders across sectors to continue supporting initiatives that will make the city a better place to live and work, and through partnerships such as the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, we are collectively working towards achieving this goal.”

Enter the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk will take place on July 26. Participants can choose from 5km, 8km or 15km routes, all starting and finishing at Ellis Park.

Tickets are priced at R350 and include a commemorative T-shirt. For more information or to enter, click here.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.