Farming and human rights clash in battle for Limpopo water

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The panel, chaired by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, calls on the department to use lawful means to promote the transformation of access to water resources.

An independent report into water challenges facing communities in Limpopo that rely on the Middle Letaba Dam (N’waManungu Dam) has found that more than 75% of the water in the area is gobbled up by commercial farmers — a situation it said amounts to a human rights violation for large parts of society struggling to get water.

The report was made public on Wednesday, a year after the panel, chaired by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, concluded its work. One of the panel’s main findings is that there is a proliferation of dams, some registered and others not, which disrupt natural water flows.

The communities affected in the study area are predominantly from the three Limpopo district municipalities, Mopani, Vhembe, and Capricorn, with further emphasis on the local municipalities: Greater Letaba, Greater Giyani, Greater Tzaneen, Collins Chabane, Makhado, and some portions of Molemole and Polokwane.

Nearly 3-million people live in the area, with the panel calling on the department to use lawful means to promote the transformation of access to water resources. The recommendation could require a process by the government to reallocate the water resources.

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