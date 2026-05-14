Here’s all the scandals that led to Sisisi Tolashe’s dismissal

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Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has been removed from the cabinet. File photo.

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ActionSA files criminal charges over Tolashe’s ‘undeclared luxury gifts’

ActionSA MP Dereleen James has laid criminal charges against social development minister Sisisi Tolashe at the Cape Town Central police station on Wednesday for allegedly misleading parliament regarding undeclared luxury gifts.

A Daily Maverick report revealed that Tolashe received two luxury vehicles from Chinese officials. While the minister initially claimed these vehicles were donated to the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), the vehicles were reportedly registered in the names of her children rather than the organisation.

In a parliamentary reply, Tolashe maintained the cars were for the ANCWL. However, the women’s league has officially denied having any record of the donation.

[ ActionSA files criminal charges over Tolashe’s ‘undeclared luxury gifts’Opens in new window ]

Minister throws daughter ‘under bus’ over ‘food aide’ scandal

Embattled social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has thrown her own daughter under the bus, telling MPs that she made her own arrangement when she got her “food aide” ― a household employee — to share her salary with her.

Tolashe was appearing before parliament’s oversight committee on social development to account for several scandals that she and her department have been embroiled in since her appointment in 2024.

[ ANC MPs close ranks around troubled TolasheOpens in new window ]

Tolashe, who is also the president of the ANC Women’s League, told MPs her “electronic signature” has been fraudulently used to secure a five-year contract for the department’s former director-general Peter Netshipale, in defiance of a cabinet directive for a one-year contract.

Tolashe and ex-spokesperson Oliphant trade blows amid mounting allegations

attack on former departmental spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, accusing her of orchestrating a “deliberate and sustained campaign” to mislead the public and undermine minister Sisisi Tolashe.

In a combative statement issued on Thursday, the ministry alleged that Oliphant’s conduct was aimed at damaging the minister’s reputation following her dismissal.

However, Oliphant has hit back strongly, levelling a series of explosive counter-claims against Tolashe.

The escalating war of words comes just a day after the department urged media restraint amid growing investigative reports into alleged misconduct within its top leadership.

[ Tolashe and ex-spokesperson Oliphant trade blows amid mounting allegationsOpens in new window ]

LEAKED AUDIO | Tolashe tells ANC MPs she will dodge questions ahead of parliamentary grilling

Minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe informed ANC MPs hours before her appearance in parliament that she would not respond to certain questions, according to a leaked recording obtained by the Sunday Times.

In the audio, Tolashe — who also serves as president of the ANC Women’s League — is heard setting limits on what she would address when she appears before parliament’s social development portfolio committee.

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Probe pans Tolashe over illegal DG contract

Tolashe commissioned an investigation into the irregular appointment of her director-general — and then refused to co-operate with it, the Sunday Times revealed.

A forensic report titled “Flawed from the Start”, compiled by law firm Mketsu & Associates and completed in October 2025, found that Tolashe would not help investigators probing how Fhumulani Netshipale came to be appointed for five years despite the cabinet approving only a one-year term with a possible two-year extension.

Investigators concluded that it was “highly unlikely” Tolashe was unaware that the contract contradicted the cabinet’s decision and “highly unlikely” that her electronic signature was used without her knowledge or approval.

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[ Probe pans Tolashe over illegal DG contractOpens in new window ]

Social development department suspends minister Tolashe’s special adviser Kgatla

The department of social development has suspended Ngwako Kgatla, the special adviser to Tolashe, after findings by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The department confirmed Kgatla’s immediate suspension on Wednesday. It said Kgatla would remain on full pay while investigations continue.

“Mr Kgatla is suspended with full salary while the department commits to investigating and finalise this matter,” it said.

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[ Social development department suspends minister Tolashe’s special adviser KgatlaOpens in new window ]

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