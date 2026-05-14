LISTEN | Bad BBL, sexual-performance interventions land two in hospital

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The two individuals, from the Ekurhuleni region, were admitted to a public health facility after the reported use of injectable substances obtained through informal channels.

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Gauteng Health is investigating two cases involving patients who suffered severe health complications, including organ failure, after allegedly receiving unregulated substances during “Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)” and sexual-enhancement interventions.

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The two individuals, from the Ekurhuleni region, were admitted to a public health facility after the reported use of injectable substances obtained through informal channels.

According to health spokesperson Steve Mabona, preliminary investigations revealed that the products are being accessed outside regulated healthcare facilities and, in some cases, sold directly to individuals together with equipment for self-administration.

“The cases, under investigation, involve two individuals who presented at a public health facility with severe complications, including organ failure, following the use of unregulated substances obtained through informal channels.

“These substances were reportedly administered for body enhancement purposes, including practices commonly referred to as ‘BBL’ procedures, as well as for sexual-performance enhancement,” said Mabona.

Health officials warned that the substances are not approved for human use.

“The department reiterates that such products are not approved for human use and their composition remains unknown, posing significant risks to public health and safety,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities are now working with regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies to trace the origin and distribution of the substances and prevent further incidents.

Mabona also expressed concern over misleading information linked to the products, particularly claims that pain, swelling or burning sensations after injection are signs that the substances are effective.

“We are concerned about misleading claims associated with such products, including the notion that pain, swelling or burning following injection indicates effectiveness. These symptoms are, in fact, often indicative of serious underlying complications.”

Residents have been urged to avoid injectable substances that have not been prescribed and administered by qualified healthcare professionals.

Mabona further encouraged the public to report the sale or distribution of unregistered medicines and injectable products to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) via email at enquiries@sahpra.org.za or by calling 012-501-0300.

Investigations into the two Ekurhuleni cases are ongoing.

Sowetan