Eastern Cape spaza shops probed over illegal sale of medicines

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A mixture of AstraPain syrup, prescribed for children aged six to 12 to relieve mild to moderate pain associated with fever, and cold drink has become a popular cocktail among the youth.

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Buying illegal medication in some spaza shops in KuGompo City proved to be as easy as uttering two words: “Ndithenga iyeza (I would like to buy medicine)”.

This was all that was said by a Daily Dispatch and Go!& Express team in one spaza shop in Duncan Village. The money was extended to the shopkeeper through an opening in the steel protective mesh.

He foraged out of sight and in seconds came up with a 100ml bottle of AstraPain Syrup (registration 27/22,0139), though it was discreetly wrapped in paper.

The drug contains paracetamol, codeine phosphate and promethazine hydrochloride. The team had just bought a schedule 2 drug, which, by law, must be dispensed by licensed pharmacists, preferably on prescription by a doctor.

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