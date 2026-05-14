The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

VIDEO | Sibanyoni’s case postponed as magistrate fails to appear in court
For three years, taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni allegedly extorted protection fees from a mine owner using fear and intimidation.
This is the state’s case against the 60-year-old Sibanyoni, who is feared by many in his community. He appeared alongside his two co-accused in the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court yesterday, charged with extortion and money-laundering.
According to the state, a Mpumalanga businessman whose name is being withheld paid over R2.2m to Sibanyoni between 2022 and 2025 as protection fees.
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EXPLAINER | Why Gauteng municipalities are ramping up demolitions of illegal structures
Municipalities across Gauteng have embarked on a series of demolitions targeting illegal informal structures and unregulated settlements.
That, they said, was to bring order, remove congestion and deal with crime where these structures are.
On Sunday, Ekurhuleni city officials demolished shacks that were occupied by undocumented foreigners and illegal miners. The demolition continued in the following days in Joburg as well as in Thembisa, where hundreds of structures were removed.
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Six-way battle to confirm last-four places in PSL’s top eight
With the Betway Premiership season reaching its conclusion and the top three already secured, the fight for the top eight is on, with six teams still in line for a place in the MTN8 competition next season.
Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have already confirmed they will finish in the top three, while AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United are likely to finish fourth and fifth.
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