WATCH | Joburg boy wins chance to walk with Bafana Bafana onto World Cup pitch

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Luca Human-Mare, the 10-year-old heading to the 2026 Fifa World Cup as an official match ball carrier for the clash between Bafana Bafana and Czech Republic.

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For most 10-year-olds, making TikTok videos is simply fun and games. But for youngster Luca Human-Maré, those videos have earned him the opportunity of a lifetime: a trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where he will walk onto the pitch before the football match involving Bafana Bafana.

The Grade 5 pupil was selected as an official Fifa match ball carrier after winning a competition hosted by Kia South Africa earlier this year.

The young football fanatic from Victory Park, Johannesburg, will now travel to Atlanta in the US with his mother on June 15, before taking part in the official Fifa Match Ball Carrier programme on June 18 during Bafana Bafana’s clash against the Czech Republic.

The competition, called “Kia Kickoff Kid”, encouraged young football fans to showcase their passion for the game through creative TikTok videos using the hashtag #KiaKickoffKid.

Luca and his mother, Liana Maré, threw themselves into the challenge.

“We posted a lot of TikTok videos,” said Maré.

“He literally lives and breathes football. We made day-in-the-life videos where we showed him getting ready for soccer training, doing his favourite celebrations, dancing in his soccer gear, juggling balls, scoring goals in the garden and attending training sessions with his football club.”

In total, the family uploaded nearly 50 videos over the course of the competition.

Their hard work paid off when Luca was announced as the winner at the end of February.

“I felt really amazing. It was like a dream come true,” Luca said.

As part of the experience, Luca will walk onto the field before the match and hand the official match ball to the referee in front of thousands of fans.

“I’m really excited to meet the players,” he said.

Luca has a list of football stars he hopes to speak to, including goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

“It’s my first time being on a real soccer pitch like that. I’ve never been to a World Cup game before, so this is a really big experience,” he said.

Although Luca has previously travelled overseas with his family and attended a Uefa Champions League match in Europe, his mother says this will be completely different.

“Last year we were just spectators. But now he’ll actually be on the pitch where such a big game is being played. That’s what makes this so special,” Maré explained.

Beyond football, Luca keeps himself busy with rugby, hockey, hip hop, cricket, piano and karate, but soccer remains his greatest love.

A proud supporter of Orlando Pirates, Luca dreams of one day becoming a professional football player and playing for FC Barcelona. For now, the youngster is focused on soaking up every moment of an unforgettable journey.

“Follow your dreams and dream big,” Luca said with a smile.

Sowetan