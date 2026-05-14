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RECORDED | Court judgment on ‘Stalingrad’ application in Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial

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Presiding judge Nkosinathi Chili is expected to hand down a judgment on Thursday on the state’s so-called "Stop Stalingrad" application in the corruption case of former president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court.

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