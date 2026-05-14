‘We came to SA to survive’: family mourns couple killed in tragedy involving Motsoaledi vehicle

When Beauty Shoperai left Zimbabwe for South Africa nearly seven years ago, it was not to build wealth or chase luxury, it was simply to survive.
The 37-year-old mother settled in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, where she took on temporary jobs while her husband, Paul Masunda, sold firewood to support their children and extended family back home.
Today, both are dead alongside their one-year-old child after a devastating sequence of crashes on the N1 on Saturday involving an off-duty police officer and the official vehicle of health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Now, their grieving relatives say they are facing another painful reality — they cannot afford to bring the bodies home to Zimbabwe for burial.
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