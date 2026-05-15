ConCourt weighs impact of Magudumana case on justice system

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The deportation of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana from Tanzania to South Africa to face criminal charges was a “charade, a collusion and a ruse”, her legal representative, advocate Anton Katz, argued before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Magudumana’s bid to have her arrest and deportation in Tanzania in 2023 declared unlawful, and she has taken the matter to the apex court, arguing that it was an unlawful “disguised extradition”.

She is also seeking an order for her release from prison, arguing that the South African courts do not have jurisdiction to try her.

Constitutional Court justices pressed legal representatives at Thursday’s hearing on whether the order sought would not permanently stay criminal prosecution against Magudumana should the court find in her favour.

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