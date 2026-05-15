Dissolved NSFAS board challenges ‘takeover’ in court

Remaining members of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board are challenging higher education minister Buti Manamela’s decision to dissolve the board and put the entity under administration.
The seven ousted members filed an urgent application at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria on Wednesday to halt and reverse Manamela’s decision. They hope their matter will be heard by June 2.
The applicants have also asked the court to interdict Prof Hlengani Mathebula from “taking over the management, governance and administration of NSFAS, and from performing any functions of NSFAS”.
The axed members have told the court that they wish to resume their duties, should they be granted the relief they seek.
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