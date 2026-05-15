Gift of the Givers humanitarian relief efforts in Knysna marred by theft

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A Gift of the Givers truck used to distribute food to the needy

Efforts by the Gift of the Givers to help hundreds of destitute Garden Route residents following the recent floods have been marred by looting.

More than 300 people in Knysna were affected by storms and heavy rain that flooded homes and destroyed property.

Many of them were left vulnerable and displaced, needing help from the local municipality and organisations to obtain food, blankets and mattresses as they sought shelter in community halls and temporary places of safety.

However, Gift of the Givers Garden Route leader Mario Ferreira said the non-profit organisation was disappointed that food was stolen while they were helping Ward 7 residents in Bongani and Concordia.

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