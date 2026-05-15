Pi by MTN: a smarter way for you to stay connected at home and on mobile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pi launches with a fantastic promotion offering mobile data plans from 5GB to 20GB for R1 a month for the first three months, giving you an easy way to get connected on MTN’s network.

SA’s telecommunications market welcomes a new digital-first connectivity service: Pi by MTN.

This digital network operator offers customers a seamless app- and web-based way to manage both mobile and home connectivity through a single account.

In addition to being competitively priced, Pi leverages MTN’s acclaimed mobile network — recently recognised by MyBroadband as being SA’s best.

Built for simplicity, flexibility and control

Pi is designed to solve everyday frustrations customers experience with traditional mobile and home services, such as long queues, rigid plans, contracts, and limited control.

With Pi, customers can build a plan that works for them. They can choose how much data they need and add minutes and SMSes whenever required.

When life changes, so can their plan. Customers can easily keep their existing number or choose a new one and be connected instantly via eSIM or by ordering a physical SIM — with every step in the customer’s hands.

From sign-up to managing, upgrading, downgrading, or even cancelling at any time, Pi ensures full self-service freedom, all through the app or web.

Pi also offers flexibility for both individuals and families, making it easy to stay connected under one account. Whether adding a sister, a helper, or multiple lines, customers unlock incremental savings.

The second line unlocks 5% off, with each additional line adding a further 5%, up to a maximum of 20%. In this way, Pi empowers customers to keep their entire household connected while saving more as they grow.

Flexible mobile and home data options

Pi provides a variety of mobile and home data options tailored to customers’ usage.

Mobile data starts at 5GB for R99 per month, with larger options — 10GB, 20GB, 40GB, and 80GB — priced from R149 to R399. Customers may add minutes and SMS, or top up with once-off data, while unused mobile data can roll over for up to 12 months.

For home connectivity, Pi offers data ranging from 200GB up to 1TB, all on superfast 5G speeds ideal for streaming, working, or gaming.

Unlike traditional home internet, Pi offers Mobility Bundles starting at R69, letting customers take their home connection with them.

Whether on a holiday getaway or visiting family, they can stay online wherever they are, and whenever data runs out, top-ups are always available through the app.

Pi devices

In addition to flexible data options, customers can purchase devices from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. Popular models include the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, and the Huawei H155-386 5G router.

These devices are available as once-off purchases, giving customers the freedom to pair top-tier tech with their ideal data option.

Launch promotions

To celebrate its launch, Pi has introduced a range of offers* designed to give customers great value:

R1 Mobile promotion: Customers can get 5GB, 10GB or 20GB mobile plans for just R1 per month for the first three months.

Customers can get 5GB, 10GB or 20GB mobile plans for just R1 per month for the first three months. Home Internet value: Enjoy high-speed connectivity on 200GB and 500GB plans with 1TB-level best-effort speeds for the first three months, at no additional cost.

Enjoy high-speed connectivity on 200GB and 500GB plans with 1TB-level best-effort speeds for the first three months, at no additional cost. Router deals: Selected 5G routers are available at promotional prices, including the ZTE G5TS 5G Router from R499 and Huawei 5G CPE from R999.

Simple management through one app

The Pi app provides a single, streamlined place for customers to manage both mobile and home connectivity. Through the app, they can track balances, oversee multiple lines, and review transaction history, keeping control of their usage.

Pi also offers international eSIM data roaming, ensuring customers remain connected while travelling.

Powered by MTN’s trusted network

Though Pi is a standalone digital brand, it leverages MTN’s extensive national network for unmatched reach and reliability, ensuring customers stay connected anywhere in South Africa.

As the first brand endorsed by MTN, Pi delivers a simple, flexible solution backed by one of the country’s most trusted networks.

Pi combines the agility of a digital-first service with the scale and reliability of MTN’s network — Ernst Fonternel, MTN SA

“Pi combines the agility of a digital-first service with the scale and reliability of MTN’s network,” says Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer: Postpaid and Home at MTN SA.

“It allows customers to enjoy a simple, flexible connectivity experience while benefitting from the coverage and performance of one of the country’s most trusted networks.”

To learn more, visit the Pi website or download the Pi app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

This article was sponsored by MTN.

* Terms and conditions apply.