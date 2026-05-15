Police rescue truck driver after R100,000 ransom demand

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The truck driver and his assistant were driving along the R68 Dundee-Nquthu Road when they were hijacked by gunmen.

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A truck driver who was hijacked and kidnapped on Thursday afternoon along the R68 Dundee-Nquthu Road has been rescued by police.

The driver and his assistant were accosted by suspects travelling in a red sedan vehicle.

They fired shots at the truck, forcing the driver to stop.

“The assistant managed to flee, while the truck driver was forced into the suspects’ vehicle. One of the suspects drove the truck for about a kilometre before abandoning it on the side of the road.”

The suspects demanded a R100,000 ransom for the release of the driver.

“Police operationalised the information, and the victim was rescued in Glencoe a few hours after he was kidnapped.

“A 57-year-old suspect was arrested in the process, and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.”

TimesLIVE