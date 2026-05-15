Police warn ‘firearms are not toys’ after viral gun-mishandling clip

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A video of these women fooling around with guns is being shared for laughs on social media.

Story audio is generated using AI

A video circulating on social media depicting two women ineptly handling and cocking firearms inside a house has been denounced by police.

Firearms are not toys and should never be used recklessly, displayed irresponsibly, or handled for entertainment purposes, including for social media content. — SAPS

“The reckless handling and misuse of firearms pose a serious danger to both the individuals involved and members of the public,” the SAPS said in a statement.

In terms of the Firearms Control Act, any person handling or using a firearm must be legally authorised to do so and must be in possession of a valid firearm licence or permit where applicable.

Firearm owners also have a legal responsibility to ensure that their firearms are not accessed or used by individuals who do not possess the necessary competency certificates or firearm licences.

“The registered owner of a firearm may face criminal charges if found to have allowed unauthorised people access to the firearm.

“The implications may also be significant where the object involved is a toy gun, imitation firearm, or blank gun, particularly if it is used in a manner that creates fear, intimidation, or the reasonable perception that it is a real firearm.

“Firearms are not toys and should never be used recklessly, displayed irresponsibly, or handled for entertainment purposes, including for social media content.”

Illegal possession, misuse, or reckless handling of firearms can be reported to the nearest police station or anonymously through the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

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