State pushes back at Nandipha Magudumana’s ConCourt appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Police Service has pushed back at celebrity medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s attempts to regain freedom after she appealed against the lawfulness of her arrest and deportation at the Constitutional Court.

In May, Magudumana failed in her bid to have her deportation from Tanzania in 2023 declared unconstitutional and set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

She was arrested in Tanzania along with convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped from Mangaung prison and lived freely in South Africa for months.

The state accuses Magudumana of helping Bester to pull off his brazen escape from prison. The state had believed Bester died in a fire in his cell but DNA results proved otherwise.

Click here to read more.