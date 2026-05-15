Stepdad sentenced to 20 years for Krisley Dirker’s murder

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Robin Clarke, found guilty of the murder of 19-month-old Krisley Dirker in 2013, was jailed by the Gqeberha high court on Friday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Robin Clarke of Gqeberha has been sentenced to an effective 20 years’ in prison for the murder of his toddler stepdaughter Krisley Dirker.

The city’s high court found Clarke had beaten Krisley to death when she was 19 months old.

The child died from blunt force trauma to her head.

On Friday morning Krisley’s mother, Kristen Clarke, was handed a five-year suspended sentence plus correctional supervision on charges of child abuse and neglect.

Krisley had been abused by her mother’s husband for months leading up to her death in October 2013.

The child’s death was initially ruled an accident but later turned into a murder probe.

This is a developing story.

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