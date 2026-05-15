The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on May 9 2026.

Lekgwathi credits scouts as Bucs stand to claim league title

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates (Darren Stewart)

As Orlando Pirates stand on the cusp of winning glory this weekend, the club’s legendary skipper Lucky Lekgwathi has chalked up their looming league triumph to proper scouting and their ability to score goals.

Lekgwathi was captain when Pirates last won the championship in the 2011/12 season under coach Augusto Palacios.

Bucs, who finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns for the past three terms, need only three points in their last two games against Durban City, at home on Saturday, and Orbit College, away the next weekend, to clinch the championship.

“I think credit must go to the leadership of the team for assembling a strong squad,” Lekgwathi told Sowetan on Thursday.

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Ramaphosa axes Tolashe despite ‘explaining herself’

Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe mulidzwi)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament he decided to axe social development minister and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Sisisi Tolashe after going through a report she submitted to him explaining herself on the range of allegations she is facing.

Hours before he was meant to appear before the National Assembly, Ramaphosa’s office announced he had fired Tolashe with immediate effect and appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, to act in the position.

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R10m insurance murders: victims insured two months before being killed

Iris Martha Ruiters is one of the accused in the R10m insurance murders scheme. Her brother is one of the victims. (Sontaga Letshelele)

A woman alleged to be part of an insurance-for-murder syndicate was allegedly given a trip to Cape Town so she could be many kilometres away when killers went to her house and murdered her brother for a payout.

After Strydom Ruiters was brutally murdered, Martha, who was in Cape Town, was then informed, booked a flight back home, and members of the alleged syndicate picked her up at the airport. They then took her to a police station where she made an affidavit saying her brother was married to one of them.