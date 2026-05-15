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RECORDED | Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

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Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Friday with the court expected to determine his trial date.

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