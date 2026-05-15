What you can expect to pay for fuel in June

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South African motorists could see some relief at the pumps in June, with diesel prices projected to decline sharply despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Petrol prices, however, are expected to rise.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the price of 93-octane petrol is projected to increase by 13c/l, while 95-octane petrol is expected to rise by 19c/l. Meanwhile, the wholesale price of 0.05% diesel is forecast to decrease by R4.41/l, with 0.005% diesel projected to fall by R3.52/l.

However, these figures do not yet account for the partial reintroduction of the General Fuel Levy (GFL).

To ease pressure on consumers, the National Treasury and department of mineral and petroleum resources introduced a temporary R3/l reduction in the GFL on petrol and diesel in April, while diesel received additional relief of R3.93/l in May.

From June that relief will be reduced by 50%, significantly affecting the expected adjustments. Based on current projections, the price of 93-octane petrol will increase by R1.63/l and 95-octane by R1.69/l.

Diesel prices will still decline, though by less than initially indicated, with 0.05% diesel projected to decrease by R2.44/l and 0.005% diesel by R1.55/l.

If these projections remain on track, motorists could expect to pay the following at the pumps in June:

INLAND

93 Petrol: R28.15 (current: R26.52)

95 Petrol: R28.32 (current: R26.63)

Diesel 0.05%: R28.73 (current: R31.17)

Diesel 0.005%: R30.33 (current: R31.88)

COAST

95 Petrol: R27.45 (current: R25.76)

Diesel 0.05%: R27.86 (current: R30.30)

Diesel 0.005%: R29.07 (current: R30.62)

As always, these projections remain subject to change before month-end. Final adjustments will be confirmed by the department of mineral and petroleum resources at the end of May, with official June fuel prices set to take effect on June 3.