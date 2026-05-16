THE POLITICAL ARENA | Inside the Phala Phala storm

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In this episode of The Political Arena, TimesLIVE and Sunday Times digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa is joined by Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba, and Sunday Times political journalist Kgothatso Madisa to unpack the ANC’s response to growing pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Ngcobo panel report and the impeachment debate unfolding in parliament.

From the ANC NEC closing ranks around Ramaphosa to the political calculations behind the president’s decision not to resign, the panel examines how the party is navigating one of the most significant political crises of Ramaphosa’s presidency before a crucial election period.

The discussion explores comparisons between Phala Phala and Nkandla, questions about parliament’s accountability role and what National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza’s handling of the process could mean for South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

The team also analyses the EFF’s and ATM’s impeachment strategy, the DA’s positioning in the GNU and growing succession debates in the ANC as questions mount over the party’s future leadership and electoral prospects.

TimesLIVE