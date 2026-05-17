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Cat Matlala’s lawyers in talks about plea deal

Alleged underworld kingpin’s legal team offer anti-corruption unit information implicating top cops and possibly politicians in graft case

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Documents seen by the Sunday Times suggest the authorities are playing a calculated game of jurisdictional chess in respect of Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala. File photo. (Picture: THAPELO MOERBUDI)

Corruption and attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is engaged in talks about a potential plea deal in return for evidence proving the involvement of senior police officials and possibly politicians in a R228m tender.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Matlala’s legal team has approached the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), offering it information in return for leniency in the corruption trial in which Matlala is an accused, together with some police top brass, including national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Masemola is facing four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, while Matlala and others are being prosecuted for corruption, fraud and money laundering.

This week the state revealed that new information had come to light, adding that it had consulted with Matlala and therefore required a postponement.

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