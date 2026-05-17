Ex-North West premier Bushy Maape dies

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Former North West premier and struggle veteran Bushy Maape has died after a short illness at the age of 68.

He died surrounded by his children and family in Johannesburg on Saturday, North West premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi confirmed.

He said Maape was a revered freedom fighter and public servant who dedicated his life to the liberation struggle and later to public administration in the province.

According to Mokgosi, Maape was a “true servant of the people”.

“He was a committed compatriot who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a democratic and prosperous country. He epitomised selflessness and servitude in the execution of our liberation course.”

Maape was recalled from retirement to stabilise the North West and served as premier for just under three years. He was sworn in on September 7 2021 and served until June 2024.

Mokgosi said Maape exemplified true ethical leadership.

“He was committed to serving his people and turning the tide against many years of colonial-apartheid rule which disenfranchised and marginalised our people. He was ethical and incorruptible and was relentless in his advocacy for good governance practices which put people first.”

In 2024, Maape flew to Thailand to seek medical treatment.

The ANC in the North West said at the time he had gone to the Asian country “following advice and referral by his doctor to seek further medical treatment in Thailand”.

They also said he had paid for his medical treatment.