Five things you must know about Gauteng schools’ R584m debt to municipalities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for education Lebogang Maile addresses the media in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on Sunday, where he outlined mounting municipal debt owed by schools.

The Gauteng department of education has painted a grim picture of the financial and operational strain facing schools and municipalities across the province over unpaid municipal debt.

In a media briefing on Sunday, MEC Lebogang Maile outlined the growing crisis linked to water and electricity provision at schools, while also raising concerns about the effectiveness of the province’s decentralisation model, which shifted responsibility for municipal payments to schools and governing bodies.

Here’s what you need to know about the astronomical debt: