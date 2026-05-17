Former North West premier Bushy Maape dies after short illness

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North West premier Lazarus Mokgosi said Maape died in Johannesburg on Saturday after a short illness, surrounded by his children and family.

“He was a committed compatriot who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a democratic and prosperous country. He epitomised selflessness and servitude in the execution of our liberation course,” Mokgosi said.

“He was committed to serving his people and turning the tide against many years of colonial-apartheid rule which disenfranchised and marginalised our people. He was ethical and incorruptible and was relentless in his advocacy for good governance practices which put people first.”

Maape, in 2023, took months of sick leave after undergoing orthopaedic surgery at Wilmed Park Hospital. He was referred for further treatment in 2024 to Thailand.

His health caused a stir with opposition parties, the DA and EFF, calling for him to resign and take care of his health.

After the 2024 national and provincial elections, Maape did not return to office.

Maape dominated the headlines in 2023 after remarks that he was able to travel a distance of about 194km from Mahikeng to Rustenburg without hitting a pothole.

Maape said this during a debate in the provincial legislature. “I travel from Mahikeng to Rustenburg; I travel from Mahikeng to Klerksdorp. I travel from Mahikeng to Schweizer-Reneke, and I do not hit any pothole.”

He said while there might have been roads in the country riddled with potholes, there were others in “perfect condition”.

His remarks sparked debate about the state of service delivery in the province.

The office of premier Mokgosi described Maape as having had an illustrious life marked by remarkable achievements and widespread admiration as a freedom fighter, politician and public servant.

“After the 1976 student uprisings, Maape skipped the country, where he received political and military training from the ANC.

“He later infiltrated back into the country, where he formed and commanded the Kgalagadi underground, which operated in Mahikeng, Vryburg, Taung, Kuruman and Kimberley.

“His strong convictions in the struggle against apartheid and its draconian laws led to his incarceration on Robben Island in the 1980s,” the office said.

According to his government profile, Maape had a BA (psychology and economics) from the University of South Africa, which he completed while incarcerated on Robben Island; a BA (honours) (developmental studies) from the University of the Western Cape (UWC); and a BA (honours) (economics) from the UWC.

Business Day