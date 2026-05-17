Missing 2-year-old Omphile Sethole’s grandparents arrested

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Omphile Sethole was kidnapped from her home in Ga-Mabuela Village, Limpopo.

Limpopo police have arrested the grandparents of missing two-year-old Omphile Sethole for child neglect.

Omphile’s grandparents, aged 52 and 55, were arrested on Friday and are expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on Monday.

Omphile disappeared from her home in Ga-Mabuela village, near Mokopane in Limpopo, during the early hours of May 2.

“Police initially opened cases of housebreaking at residential premises and kidnapping after the child’s grandmother reportedly discovered her missing at about 6am with a window left open in the room,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said Omphile was wearing a pink jersey and black tights when she went missing.

“Police confirm that the child is still missing and investigations aimed at locating her remain ongoing,” Ledwaba said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has called for the community cooperation while warning members of the public against the spread of misinformation surrounding the matter.

“We have assembled experienced investigators from the Mokopane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit who are working around the clock to trace the missing child and establish all circumstances surrounding her disappearance. We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to book,” Hadebe said.

Hadebe also appealed to communities to continue providing credible information that may assist police in finding Omphile safely.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Omphile is asked to contact W/O Chuene Selolo on 082-469-2594, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, the nearest police station, or share information via the MySAPSApp anonymously.

Sowetan