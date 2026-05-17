Mom wins eviction challenge, then discovers all her belongings ‘stolen’

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A court declared that the eviction process against Thembakazi Melani, a single mother of four, was unlawful.

A Gauteng woman who challenged her eviction, and won her case after a court said the process had been unlawful, has not been able to return to her house despite her victory.

This is because all her belongings were allegedly stolen when she was evicted.

Thembakazi Melani, a single mother of four, has since been forced to live with her sister while trying to establish what happened to her belongings on the day she was unlawfully evicted from her Edenvale home last month.

Melani said that on April 22 she was at work when she received a call from her daughter informing her that people from an eviction company were at her house.

They were attempting to remove the family from the property alleging the so-called owner wanted access to the home.

“I didn’t understand how they could come to my home and forcefully remove my children and me without any proof or an eviction order. They said there was a sheriff with them, but I told them not to remove my children or our belongings before I arrived,” she said.

“Upon arrival, there was a truck, and they were already loading all of our belongings into the vehicle. They had bodyguards who were very rough with us, and there was no eviction order.”

Melani’s house had been was put up for auction in November 2025 after her accounts were found to be in arrears. She said that despite there being a buyer willing to make an offer of R1.8m to the bank, the auction still proceeded.

Despite her rescission application still pending, the property was allegedly placed on auction, she said.

Melani alleged that the person responsible for the eviction was a buyer named Shaun Reddy.

“I then contacted the bank’s attorneys to confirm whether the property transfer had been finalised. They confirmed that the transfer had not yet been finalised and stated that they were unaware of Shaun Reddy’s actions,” she said.

Sowetan reached out to Reddy, who said he bad not been involved in the eviction, and had tried on numerous occasions to settle the matter cordially. “I did not evict her. I have been called by an investigating officer with such allegations, and they are not true and border on defamation. I have tried on multiple occasions to speak to Miss Melani. However, she has ignored my calls.

“I did not order an eviction on anyone. I don’t understand how I am being blamed for this,” he said.

Melani approached the courts to challenge the eviction with Reddy as the respondent. The Germiston magistrate’s court ruled in her favour and gave a temporary order that she move back into her house pending a final decision on the matter.

A final order will be made on May 27.

Melani has since regained access to her home. However, on Sunday, she received a call from neighbours informing her that someone had entered the property.

“Because I don’t have anything - all my belongings have been stolen, and the police don’t know where to look after failing to find them at the storage space - I can’t return home. So I have been living at my sister’s house. When I got the call, I contacted the police and rushed there,” she said.

“They kept talking about making the house secure, but they broke in because I had locked everything.

“I am frustrated and desperate. It has now been 23 days, and I still do not have stable accommodation for myself and my four children. As a result of this ordeal, I have incurred significant expenses, including legal fees, transport costs, food, clothing, and replacement school uniforms for my children.

Melani has since opened a case of theft at the Edenvale police station.

“Investigations are continuing and we have opened a theft case. Unfortunately that’s all we can give at this stage,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza