Brown Mogotsi trial: gun linked to murder in Roodepoort and Eldorado Park

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The firearm allegedly used in the assassination attempt on alleged underworld figure Brown Mogotsi has been linked to a string of violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and attempted hijacking cases dating back to 2021.

After Mogotsi’s brief court appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary investigations connected the weapon to a 2021 murder and two attempted murders in Eldorado Park, where 18 cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“The gun is also linked to an attempted murder, attempted hijacking, and robbery with aggravating circumstances cases in Roodepoort.”

Mathe said a SAPS multidisciplinary team executed a J50 warrant of arrest against Mogotsi on Friday evening.

“The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus,” she said.

Mogotsi appeared in court following his arrest shortly after his testimony at the Madlanga commission.

Proceedings were briefly delayed before he could enter the dock after his lawyer requested a few minutes for him to change clothes.

But when the matter resumed, Mogotsi appeared in the same outfit — a navy blue puffer jacket with white stripes running down the sleeves, layered over a dark green collared golf shirt with the collar turned up, black trousers and dark shoes — with the unusual courtroom pause becoming one of the standout moments as the highly anticipated case got under way.

The matter was postponed to May 25 for Mogotsi to file a formal bail application and to allow the investigating officer time to verify his residential address and previous arrests.

During proceedings, his lawyer, Makau Sekgatja, opposed the postponement proposed by the state, arguing that police had already had sufficient time to conduct verification checks.

“In March the investigating officer went to the business premises of the accused, which is not far from where he lives. The accused has already spent time in custody, as he was arrested on Friday. We would like the matter to be heard on Thursday,” he told the court.

The state, however, argued that the address verification process extended beyond one province, and investigators required additional time before bail proceedings could continue.

The arrest stems from a November 2025 incident in which Mogotsi claimed unknown gunmen ambushed him while he was driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloorus. He alleged that attackers travelling in a white bakkie opened fire on his vehicle, with police later recovering about 11 bullet casings from the scene.

Sekgatja, addressing the media after proceedings, said he had not yet fully consulted his client.

“We intend to speak to him as soon as possible. We are concerned that he is probably hungry and cold wherever he is, especially given the weather. We want to make sure he is kept warm,” he said.

Mogotsi has also been implicated in the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigation into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as well as proceedings before the Madlanga commission.

In the lead-up to his arrest, the commission dismissed Mogotsi’s application to remove evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson after he alleged that Chaskalson had promised him immunity in exchange for implicating North West businessperson Suleiman Carrim.

TimesLIVE