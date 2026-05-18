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Masualle breaks ranks as ANC NEC backs Ramaphosa

Sources said the dominant tone of the meeting was that Ramaphosa should not be punished for a crime that took place at his home and that the ANC needed to protect the office of the president

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

I’VE GOT YOUR BACK: Premier Phumulo Masualle, left, has publicly declared his support for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: RANDALL ROSSKRUGE
Phumulo Masualle, left, was the only member to break ranks during a tense ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week as senior leaders rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) amid the ongoing Phala Phala fallout. Picture: RANDALL ROSSKRUGE

Former Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Phumulo Masualle was the only member to break ranks during a tense ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week as senior leaders rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa amid the ongoing Phala Phala fallout.

According to insiders who spoke to Sowetan’s sister publication Sunday Times, the Cape Town meeting was largely dominated by support for Ramaphosa — with Masualle standing out as the lone dissenting voice.

The only person brave enough in that NEC was Masualle

—  ANC source

He reportedly told the NEC that the president had still not properly accounted to the organisation over what happened at his Limpopo farm.

“He told us we don’t know the truth about Phala Phala,” one insider said. “He said the president has never accounted to the NEC and yet we defend him blindly.”

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