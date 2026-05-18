The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

WATCH | How social media is helping youths find work as runners
Elona Njube, 21, is one of the many young “runners”, or personal shoppers, who are turning to hustle culture by using social media as a way of surviving SA’s worsening unemployment crisis.
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Mom wins eviction challenge, then discovers all her belongings ‘stolen’
A Gauteng woman who challenged her eviction, and won her case after a court said the process had been unlawful, has not been able to return to her house despite her victory.
This is because all her belongings were allegedly stolen when she was evicted.
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Emfuleni residents battle with uncollected refuse, illegal dumping
Waste collection has collapsed in parts of Vanderbijlpark, Sharpeville, Boipatong and Sebokeng in the Vaal, leaving communities buried under piles of rubbish. Residents who live near streets that have been turned into dumping sites are now finding makeshift solutions to keep their surroundings clean as piles of rotting waste threaten their health and safety.
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