WATCH | Why Sibanyoni’s extortion case was struck of the roll

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni shakes hands with his legal representative, Shaun Abrahams, after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll. Picture: THULANI MBELE

The extortion and money laundering case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused has been removed from the court roll.

This is after prosecutor Mkhulise Ntaba failed to appear at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court on Monday for the continuation of bail application for Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Oupa Sindane in their R2m extortion case.

Here are five things you must know about events that led to the case being struck off the roll:

When the matter was in court on Friday, Ntaba had indicated that he won’t be available on Monday. However magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni told him that he needs to appear before court for the continuation of bail proceedings.