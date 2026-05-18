WATCH | Why Sibanyoni’s extortion case was struck off the roll

The extortion and money laundering case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused has been removed from the court roll.
This is after prosecutor Mkhulise Ntaba failed to appear at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court on Monday for the continuation of bail application for Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Oupa Sindane in their R2m extortion case.
Here are five things you must know about events that led to the case being struck off the roll:
- When the matter was in court on Friday, Ntaba had indicated that he won’t be available on Monday. However magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni told him that he needs to appear before court for the continuation of bail proceedings.
- On Monday, Ntaka did not appear in court as he had stated. Former NPA boss and Sibanyoni’s lawyer Shaun Abrahams then brought an application for the matter to be struck off the roll due to the non-appearance of Ntaba. He also said the court should find Ntaba in contempt.
- Delivering her judgment, magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni found Ntaba in contempt and authorised a warrant of his arrest.
- The NPA has since suspended Ntaba and also said they are initiating disciplinary proceedings against him.
- Mpumalanga police have, however, maintained that they have a strong case against the accused and they would engage with NPA on the case.
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