All you need to know about the postponed Usindiso building fire judgment

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Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, where 76 people died while many were left injured.

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The long-awaited judgment in the Usindiso building fire case has been postponed indefinitely by the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, delaying closure for families affected by one of SA’s deadliest residential fires.

The accused, Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, faces 76 counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson linked to the blaze that tore through the Usindiso building in Johannesburg in August 2023, killing 76 people and displacing nearly 500 families.

Judgement in the case is self confessed arsonist in the Usindiso tragedy that claimed lives of 76 and left hundreds displaced expected today in Palm Ridge Magistrates Court @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/kLNbQiOY5J — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) May 19, 2026

During the early stages of the investigation, 32-year-old Mdlalose initially confessed to starting the fire. However, he later pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Here are five key things to know what led to the postponement:

Magistrate Cassim Moosa said an audit of the case uncovered problems with the inconsistent numbering system linked to photographs and postmortem reports used as evidence.

Moosa said the discrepancies could affect the flow and interpretation of evidence in the judgment.

He later invited both the state and defence lawyers to his chambers to address that challenge and find a way forward.

Prosecutor Adv Thami Mpekane later addressed the court and said it would be in the interests of justice if the state were given an opportunity to look into those postmortem reports and photographs and advise the court accordingly afterwards.

While the matter has been postponed indefinitely, the state is expected to provide an update to the court on June 3 .

Sowetan