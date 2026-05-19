Defective vehicle brakes can affect your accident insurance claim

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Julian Pillay is the national director of the Vehicle Testing Association.

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Motorists are being urged not to overlook the condition of their vehicle’s braking system, as poor brake maintenance could have serious safety, legal and financial consequences.

The Vehicle Testing Association (VTA), in association with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, has urged motorists to look after their vehicles’ braking systems.

“Your brakes are one of the most critical safety systems in your vehicle. Yet many motorists only pay attention to them once something goes wrong,” said Julian Pillay, national director of the VTA.

Pillay said many drivers were unaware that faulty brakes can compromise a vehicle’s roadworthiness.

“Vehicle owners should understand that roadworthiness and vehicle safety regulations require braking systems to meet prescribed standards. Failure to maintain a vehicle’s brakes could have legal or insurance implications in the event of an accident.”

Regular brake maintenance plays a critical role in ensuring a vehicle can stop safely and efficiently, particularly in emergency situations.

If your brakes squeal, vibrate, feel soft or your stopping distance increases, these are warning signs that should never be ignored — Julian Pillay, VTA national director

Worn brake pads, damaged rotors, deteriorated brake fluid and other faulty components can significantly increase stopping distances and reduce driver control.

Pillay said routine inspections help identify problems before they become dangerous or expensive to repair.

The warning comes amid growing concern about the number of vehicles on South African roads that are never subjected to regular roadworthiness testing.

“Private vehicles are only required to undergo testing when ownership changes hands, while minibus taxis and trucks are tested annually and buses every six months. This means that only about 21% of South Africa’s estimated 13-million vehicle fleet is subject to regular roadworthiness testing.

“The reality is that nearly 80% of vehicles on our roads never reach a testing station unless they are sold or involved in a specific compliance process.”

At the same time, consumers are keeping their vehicles for longer due to economic pressure, and many are delaying servicing and maintenance. This creates a growing road safety risk, said Pillay.

Research into vehicle-related crash factors in South Africa continues to identify faulty brakes as one of the major contributors to serious accidents, alongside tyre failures, unroadworthy vehicles and defective headlights.

Pillay said motorists should not wait for warning lights, noises or braking failure before having their vehicles inspected.

“If your brakes squeal, vibrate, feel soft or your stopping distance increases, these are warning signs that should never be ignored.”

Sowetan