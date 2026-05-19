LISTEN | What deregistered Seta, TVET qualifications mean for students, workers

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Students can enrol for some of the affected qualifications until June 30 2026, but these programmes must stop being offered by June 30 2029.

SA is in the process of phasing out outdated qualifications introduced at colleges before 2009.

To date, 1,101 qualifications have been deregistered.

The move, introduced through a directive by the department of higher education and training in June 2024, forms part of an ongoing effort to modernise qualifications and align them with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and labour market demands.

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The immediate concern has been whether the qualifications have become worthless.

According to Japie Nel, manager for registrations and recognition at the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa), qualifications completed at accredited institutions remain fully valid.

“The minute you complete a qualification registered on the NQF and from an accredited institution, it remains valid. No-one can take it away,” Nel told Sowetan.

This includes qualifications such as further education and training certificates obtained before the deregistration process.

Why are qualifications being removed?

Nel explained the review dates back to reforms introduced through the National Qualifications Framework Act of 2008. He said some older qualifications were never fully aligned with the NQF framework while others related to outdated trades no longer widely offered in the economy.

“The review also affects artisan and trade qualifications, including plumbing, electrical work and carpentry, many of which historically operated through apprenticeship-style systems over several years.”

According to Nel, the process is partly about ensuring qualifications are properly accredited and recognised in a changing labour market.

What happens next?

A March 2026 progress report from the higher education department shows:

1,101 old qualifications have officially been deregistered;

627 qualifications received temporary extensions to allow currently enrolled students to complete their studies;

503 qualifications have been replaced with newer occupational qualifications aimed at improving workplace readiness.

The report further confirmed replacement qualifications for Nated N4 to N6 programmes have been registered.

The report also stated that of the 51 trades that were to be focused on during the transition process, only one has reached a point of being replaced by a registered occupational qualification.

“A few trade qualifications are progressing well with the realignment process, while four trades were consulted on and confirmed they do not need occupational qualifications as they are no longer needed or are covered in other trades that are already registered.

“A bigger bulk of trades are at an infancy stage as Setas have yet to commit funding support for development or realignment work.”

Students can enrol for some of the affected qualifications until June 30 2026, but these programmes must stop being offered by June 30 2029.