LISTEN | Parents become teachers as dilapidated school stops teaching

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A Grade 7 child who spends the whole day playing and watching TV while his peers attend school ... A mother who had to pull her child from a Gauteng school in the middle of May and take him to another province so that he could get an education ... A father who has resorted to home schooling his son so he does not lag academically.

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This is the situation for many parents and children at Dulcie September Primary School in Rabie Ridge, where teaching and learning has stopped for a month.

This is because parents stopped their children from attending classes, citing unsafe and deteriorating infrastructure, including collapsing ceilings, broken doors and windows, and poor sanitation.

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However, more delays are expected, with pupils at the Midrand school likely to remain at home for at least another two weeks as repair work continues and temporary mobile classrooms are still being delivered.

Parents say conditions at the school have been deteriorating since January and that they have now reached breaking point.

According to the spokesperson for the Gauteng MEC for education, Onwabile Lubhelwana, a budget of more than R5m has been allocated to repair the school, while donors have begun delivering materials for seven mobile classrooms.

“It will take about two weeks for the process to be completed. But the [good news] is that the MEC received a sponsorship to help with the school infrastructure. The donor is providing seven mobile classrooms.

“Due to budget constraints and the tedious procurement process, the MEC has partnerships with various stakeholders, including businesses, and some people came forward to help after seeing issues highlighted in the media,” Lubhelwana said.

Parents say they are increasingly concerned about lost learning time and the long-term impact on their children’s education.

Calvin Bantham, a parent of a Grade 4 pupil, said he has been helping his son keep up with schoolwork by using the learner workbooks for mathematics and reading exercises.

“Our daily routine is that for two hours we go through his workbooks. We focus on one subject each day and later in the day I test him on what we covered in the morning. We are currently working through his term 1 and term 2 books,” he said.

Bantham said he can only do so much and his son still longs for school.

“It’s hard having to explain day after day why he’s not going to school, and he gets frustrated always being in the house,” he said.

Another parent, Linduyise Mdluli, said she had decided to send her Grade 7 son back to KZN so he could continue with his education rather than be idle at home.

“After I heard rumours that the school might be closed, I started thinking about my son’s education, especially because he was repeating Grade 7. I needed to get him back to school to avoid him falling behind,” she said.

Despite parents telling Sowetan that pupils had not been receiving school work from educators, Lubhelwana said catch-up programmes had been put in place.

“Our understanding is that learners have been receiving education one way or another,” he said.

However, another parent, Nompumelelo Masela, said her son has not received any reading material and spends his days at home without school-related activities.

“My son does not get any school work from the teachers. He watches TV and plays on his phone. However, I keep him inside the house so that he does not roam the streets while other children are at school.

“It bothers me that he is doing nothing, and the school is also not providing activities to keep our children up to date,” said Masela.

Parents said they now hope the department will act swiftly to complete repairs and ensure pupils return to safe classrooms as soon as possible, warning that every additional day out of school places their children further behind academically and emotionally.

Meanwhile, Grade 8 and 9 pupils at Riverlea Secondary School are still being taught in the school hall a month after their classrooms went up in flames.

This is despite Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile promising that the school would be fixed within five days.

Sowetan