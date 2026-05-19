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Praying KZN family robbed, victim forced to transfer R35k from phone

Lindile Sifile

Lindile Sifile

Journalist

Six family members were held hostage during a house robbery in Hazelmere - KZN during the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, 18/05/2026). (RUSA)

Story audio is generated using AI

Four gunmen disrupted a family’s midnight prayer session and robbed them of three cellphones and forced one victim to transfer R35,000 from her bank account.

The incident happened in Hazelmere, near Durban, just after midnight on Sunday, said Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) in a statement.

The robbers slipped through an unlocked door, and three of them drew handguns and turned the quiet family ritual into a nightmare.

“The robbers held five females and one male at gunpoint before restraining them with shoelaces and a gown rope. The perpetrators demanded cash and cellphones while searching the home,” said Rusa.

One of the victims was allegedly forced to unlock her cellphone and transfer R35,000 from her bank account.

“The family was kept under guard for approximately two hours before the suspects fled on foot,” said Rusa.

Nobody was physically injured during the robbery.

Sowetan

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